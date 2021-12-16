Performa Ltd US LLC Buys New Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Performa Ltd US LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises 0.1% of Performa Ltd US LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWP. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 106.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 22,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $324,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 334.5% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 4,014 shares during the last quarter.

IWP traded up $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $113.33. 10,451 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 936,923. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.62. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $94.31 and a 12-month high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

