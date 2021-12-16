Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Position Reduced by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp cut its position in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,542 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 25,934 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $10,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,521,181 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $607,152,000 after purchasing an additional 353,129 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Performance Food Group by 20.2% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,572,865 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $173,248,000 after acquiring an additional 599,197 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Performance Food Group by 28.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,495,957 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $169,519,000 after acquiring an additional 776,072 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Performance Food Group by 20.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,394,256 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $164,588,000 after acquiring an additional 564,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Performance Food Group by 78.0% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,662,670 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $129,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,065 shares in the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PFGC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research lowered shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Performance Food Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.44.

In related news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total value of $418,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kimberly Grant sold 1,141 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total value of $51,242.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,630 shares of company stock valued at $686,867. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFGC stock opened at $43.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 131.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.68. Performance Food Group has a one year low of $38.82 and a one year high of $59.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The food distribution company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.94 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 0.14%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Performance Food Group Profile

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

