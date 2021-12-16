Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.88.

PFGC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research lowered Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Performance Food Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

In other Performance Food Group news, Director Kimberly Grant sold 1,141 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total value of $51,242.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total value of $418,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,630 shares of company stock worth $686,867. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 76.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,636,625 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $819,396,000 after buying an additional 7,621,226 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,521,181 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $607,152,000 after buying an additional 353,129 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 24.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,217,366 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $195,939,000 after buying an additional 823,110 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 20.2% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,572,865 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $173,248,000 after buying an additional 599,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 605.2% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,548,519 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $164,864,000 after buying an additional 3,045,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

PFGC stock opened at $43.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.80. Performance Food Group has a 1 year low of $38.82 and a 1 year high of $59.89.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The food distribution company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.94 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 0.14%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

