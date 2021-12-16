Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Director Bradley A. Alford Purchases 13,000 Shares

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Director Bradley A. Alford bought 13,000 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.88 per share, with a total value of $479,440.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of NYSE PRGO traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,509,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,517,225. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.54 and a beta of 1.01. Perrigo Company plc has a twelve month low of $35.34 and a twelve month high of $50.90.
Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.20). Perrigo had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Perrigo by 26.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,267,000 after acquiring an additional 27,379 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Perrigo by 10.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 275,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,618,000 after acquiring an additional 25,827 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Perrigo by 137.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Perrigo in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Perrigo by 10.5% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 164,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,524,000 after acquiring an additional 15,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.72% of the company’s stock.
PRGO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James cut their price target on Perrigo from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th.
About Perrigo
Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.
