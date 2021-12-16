Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Director Bradley A. Alford Purchases 13,000 Shares

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Director Bradley A. Alford bought 13,000 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.88 per share, with a total value of $479,440.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE PRGO traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,509,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,517,225. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.54 and a beta of 1.01. Perrigo Company plc has a twelve month low of $35.34 and a twelve month high of $50.90.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.20). Perrigo had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is -51.06%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Perrigo by 26.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,267,000 after acquiring an additional 27,379 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Perrigo by 10.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 275,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,618,000 after acquiring an additional 25,827 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Perrigo by 137.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Perrigo in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Perrigo by 10.5% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 164,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,524,000 after acquiring an additional 15,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

PRGO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James cut their price target on Perrigo from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

