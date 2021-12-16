Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Short Interest Update

Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, an increase of 59.3% from the November 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

PSMMY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered Persimmon from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a 2,500.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Persimmon to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Persimmon in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Investec assumed coverage on Persimmon in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a 3,035.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Persimmon to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Persimmon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,871.67.

Get Persimmon alerts:

Persimmon stock traded down $1.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $73.01. The stock had a trading volume of 26,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,212. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.82. Persimmon has a 12 month low of $68.23 and a 12 month high of $95.50.

Persimmon Plc operates as a holding company of the Persimmon Group of companies, which engages in building, designing, and construction of new homes. Its brands include Charles Church, Westbury Partnershisps, Space4, Brickworks, and Tileworks. The company was founded by Duncan Henry Davidson in 1972 and is headquartered in Fulford, the United Kingdom.

Read More: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Persimmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Persimmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.