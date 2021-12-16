Peters & Co Reaffirms Sector Perform Rating for Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN)

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Peters & Co in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

AQN has been the subject of several other reports. CSFB set a C$16.00 price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities to a “buy” rating and set a C$17.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Algonquin Power & Utilities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$19.29.

TSE:AQN opened at C$17.68 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$17.93 and a 200 day moving average price of C$18.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.28, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of C$11.88 billion and a PE ratio of 14.48. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a one year low of C$17.16 and a one year high of C$22.67.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$665.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$586.89 million. As a group, analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

