Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) PT Set at $54.00 by Barclays

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) received a $54.00 price target from Barclays in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 8.16% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Erste Group raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, November 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.12.

Shares of PFE opened at $58.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Pfizer has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $58.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.02 and a 200 day moving average of $44.72.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Pfizer will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $2,174,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Patten Group Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 1.9% during the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 11,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 3.8% during the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 7.4% during the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 0.6% during the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 39,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 2.2% during the third quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 10,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

