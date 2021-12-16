PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,822 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GHY. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,186,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,907,000 after buying an additional 259,222 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,851,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,334,000 after purchasing an additional 198,370 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 219.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 189,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 130,278 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 537,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,564,000 after buying an additional 106,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 98.9% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 198,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after buying an additional 98,890 shares during the last quarter.

Get PGIM Global High Yield Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GHY opened at $15.43 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.58. PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc has a one year low of $14.26 and a one year high of $16.10.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th.

About PGIM Global High Yield Fund

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc is a mutual fund-closed end investment company. Its portfolio invests in industries such as technology, telecom, cable, capital goods, media, healthcare, food, gaming, metals, and automotive. The company was founded on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Newark, NJ.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY).

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Global High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Global High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.