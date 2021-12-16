Phala Network Market Cap Hits $100.30 Million (PHA)

Phala Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. During the last seven days, Phala Network has traded down 20.9% against the US dollar. Phala Network has a total market cap of $100.30 million and approximately $11.36 million worth of Phala Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phala Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00000758 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004474 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001162 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.74 or 0.00040570 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.60 or 0.00210814 BTC.

About Phala Network

PHA is a coin. It was first traded on April 30th, 2020. Phala Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 272,000,000 coins. Phala Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Phala Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phala Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phala Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phala Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

