Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Buys Shares of 5,911 Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,911 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Silicom as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Silicom during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Silicom during the second quarter valued at $101,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Silicom during the third quarter valued at $130,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Silicom during the second quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Silicom during the second quarter valued at $304,000. 50.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SILC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Silicom from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Silicom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SILC opened at $47.44 on Thursday. Silicom Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $36.02 and a fifty-two week high of $59.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.29 million, a PE ratio of 40.90 and a beta of 0.65.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. Silicom had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $32.88 million during the quarter.

About Silicom

Silicom Ltd. engages in the provision of networking and data infrastructure solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Its products include server adapters, smart cards, bypass switches and intelligent bypass switches. The company was founded by Avi Eizenman, Yehuda Zisapel, and Zohar Zisapel in 1987 and is headquartered in Kfar Saba, Israel.

