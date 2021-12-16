Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Invests $560,000 in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 92,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,564,000 after purchasing an additional 10,208 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 3,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 75,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,158,000 after purchasing an additional 24,185 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADP shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $247.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $228.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.57.

In other news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total value of $168,551.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.63, for a total transaction of $8,212,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 120,767 shares of company stock valued at $27,983,809. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ADP opened at $233.92 on Thursday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.31 and a 52 week high of $241.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $98.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $225.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.33.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 47.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $1.04 dividend. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 65.82%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

