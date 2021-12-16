Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Makes New $578,000 Investment in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,062 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in DexCom by 140.7% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in DexCom by 155.6% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 69 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of DexCom by 45.1% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 74 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DexCom alerts:

In related news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.59, for a total value of $310,554.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 6,743 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.34, for a total value of $3,866,031.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,554 shares of company stock worth $14,355,977. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

DXCM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on DexCom from $520.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $610.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $574.44.

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $541.29 on Thursday. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $318.45 and a 1 year high of $659.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.50. The company has a market capitalization of $52.46 billion, a PE ratio of 103.50 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $583.44 and a 200 day moving average of $516.72.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.07 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 22.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.