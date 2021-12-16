Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Takes $293,000 Position in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 4,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SJW. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of SJW Group by 24.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 548,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,886,000 after acquiring an additional 108,003 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SJW Group in the first quarter valued at about $16,536,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SJW Group by 32.3% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 10,484 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SJW Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of SJW Group by 8.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 52,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after acquiring an additional 4,282 shares during the period. 70.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Katharine Armstrong sold 2,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.58, for a total value of $160,242.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SJW opened at $70.39 on Thursday. SJW Group has a twelve month low of $58.01 and a twelve month high of $73.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.44 and a beta of 0.44.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $166.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.41 million. SJW Group had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 9.79%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SJW Group will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a boost from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is 72.34%.

SJW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of SJW Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of SJW Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SJW Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 11th.

SJW Group Profile

SJW Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides water utility services. It operates through the Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The Water Utility Services segment offers water utility and utility-related services. The Real Estate Services segment engages in property management and investment activity.

