Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Takes $499,000 Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,216 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in Illumina in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,942,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Illumina by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,200 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $6,976,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC acquired a new position in Illumina in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,786,000. Simmons Bank acquired a new position in Illumina in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,183,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Illumina by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 26,995 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $12,774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the period. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illumina alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on ILMN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Illumina from $425.00 to $420.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Illumina from $493.00 to $437.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $429.75.

In related news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.69, for a total value of $137,120.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,307 shares of company stock worth $5,899,690. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $391.74 on Thursday. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $341.03 and a 52 week high of $555.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $391.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $437.68. The firm has a market cap of $61.23 billion, a PE ratio of 64.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.90.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 21.17%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

Read More: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.