Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Takes Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,372 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IQV. AIA Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the second quarter worth about $2,808,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 19.5% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the second quarter worth about $1,042,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 162.7% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 95,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,085,000 after purchasing an additional 59,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 6.6% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IQV stock opened at $268.10 on Thursday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.00 and a 52-week high of $272.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.05, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $257.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $252.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.05. IQVIA had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total value of $145,767,684.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IQV shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on IQVIA from $250.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $282.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.85.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

