PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Major Shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc Acquires 7,970 Shares

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 7,970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.16 per share, with a total value of $17,215.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 8th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 16,291 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.19 per share, with a total value of $35,677.29.

On Monday, November 8th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 41,126 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.05 per share, with a total value of $125,434.30.

On Thursday, November 4th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 5,997 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.05 per share, with a total value of $18,290.85.

On Tuesday, November 2nd, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 6,196 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.05 per share, with a total value of $18,897.80.

On Friday, October 29th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 10,001 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.05 per share, with a total value of $30,503.05.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 1,406 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.03 per share, with a total value of $4,260.18.

PHX Minerals stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.27. 251,507 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,155. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.82 and a beta of 0.94. PHX Minerals Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.96 and a 52-week high of $4.37.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 13th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.19). PHX Minerals had a negative net margin of 18.98% and a positive return on equity of 4.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PHX Minerals Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.015 per share. This is an increase from PHX Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. PHX Minerals’s payout ratio is presently -23.53%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PHX Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PHX. Edenbrook Capital LLC increased its position in PHX Minerals by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,425,767 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,793 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 113.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,150,402 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,280,000 after buying an additional 611,151 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 282.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 401,649 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,494,000 after buying an additional 296,694 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 931.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 302,031 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 272,760 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 209,182 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 79,129 shares during the period. 50.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PHX Minerals Company Profile

PHX Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. Its products include natural gas, crude oil and NGL. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

