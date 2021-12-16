Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $64.00 price target on the mineral exploration company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Piedmont Lithium Ltd is a mineral resource company. It engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration and development of resource projects primarily in Australia. Piedmont Lithium Ltd is based in Perth, Australia. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Piedmont Lithium from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $86.44.

Shares of NASDAQ PLL opened at $54.16 on Wednesday. Piedmont Lithium has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $88.97. The company has a current ratio of 10.65, a quick ratio of 10.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.91.

In other Piedmont Lithium news, Director Jeffrey T. Armstrong purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.09 per share, with a total value of $127,725.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLL. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Piedmont Lithium during the first quarter valued at $216,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Piedmont Lithium by 479.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 98,031 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $6,812,000 after purchasing an additional 81,111 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new position in Piedmont Lithium in the 2nd quarter worth about $281,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Piedmont Lithium by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,436 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Piedmont Lithium in the 2nd quarter worth about $301,000. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Piedmont Lithium Company Profile

Piedmont Lithium, Inc is an exploration stage company, which engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The firm focuses on developing and manufacturing battery quality lithium hydroxide for the electric vehicle industry. Its projects include Carolina Lithium, Quebec, and Ghana.

