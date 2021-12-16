PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 752,100 shares, a growth of 78.0% from the November 15th total of 422,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 447,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

NYSE PTY traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.45. The stock had a trading volume of 8,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,215. PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $15.89 and a 52-week high of $21.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.22.

Get PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a $0.1188 dividend. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 6.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,226,155 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $22,426,000 after buying an additional 70,482 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 12.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,217,464 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $22,267,000 after buying an additional 134,123 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund during the third quarter worth $13,796,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 3.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 684,528 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,520,000 after buying an additional 25,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 589,621 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,668,000 after buying an additional 15,017 shares in the last quarter. 8.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.