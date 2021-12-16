PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:SMMU) Trading 0.1% Higher

Shares of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:SMMU) traded up 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $51.28 and last traded at $51.28. 81,167 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 78,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.25.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.26.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Darwin Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,306,000.

PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, formerly PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Strategy Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. It is designed to be appropriate for investors seeking tax-exempt income. The Fund consists of a portfolio of primarily short duration, bonds which carry interest income that is exempt from federal tax and in some cases state tax.

