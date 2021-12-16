Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Shares Sold by Weaver Consulting Group

Weaver Consulting Group lessened its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 225.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. acquired a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000.

BOND stock opened at $109.80 on Thursday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12 month low of $108.54 and a 12 month high of $113.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.89.

