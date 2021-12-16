Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIAIF) Short Interest Up 148.5% in November

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIAIF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 893,500 shares, an increase of 148.5% from the November 15th total of 359,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 23.6 days.

OTCMKTS PIAIF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.12. 13,993 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,034. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.29. Ping An Insurance has a 1-year low of $6.51 and a 1-year high of $13.32.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Company Profile

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and fintech and healthtech businesses in the People's Republic of China. The company's Life and Health Insurance segment offers term, whole-life, endowment, annuity, investment-linked, universal life, and health care and medical insurance to individual and corporate customers.

