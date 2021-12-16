Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIAIF) Short Interest Up 148.5% in November

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIAIF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 893,500 shares, an increase of 148.5% from the November 15th total of 359,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 23.6 days.
OTCMKTS PIAIF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.12. 13,993 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,034. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.29. Ping An Insurance has a 1-year low of $6.51 and a 1-year high of $13.32.
Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Company Profile
