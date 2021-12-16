Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 0.8% during the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Chevron by 0.3% during the second quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,872,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Chevron by 1.7% during the second quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC increased its position in Chevron by 5.2% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CVX. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $128.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.24.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $116.31. The stock had a trading volume of 68,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,514,624. The firm has a market cap of $224.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.28. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $83.53 and a twelve month high of $119.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $113.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.95.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.47%.

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total transaction of $627,256.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 78,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $8,824,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 388,301 shares of company stock valued at $44,547,412 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

