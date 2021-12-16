Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in Crown Castle International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Alley Co LLC increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 1.2% during the second quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 48,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,453,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CCI. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Crown Castle International from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $192.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $224.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.67.

CCI traded up $2.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $197.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,774,971. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $85.51 billion, a PE ratio of 65.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.43. Crown Castle International Corp. has a twelve month low of $146.15 and a twelve month high of $204.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.09.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is currently 175.58%.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $178.66 per share, for a total transaction of $198,312.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

