Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,052 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 6,887 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 1.5% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth $32,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth $37,000. West Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 197.6% in the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth $60,000. 63.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VZ traded up $0.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,156,305. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $49.69 and a one year high of $60.78. The firm has a market cap of $214.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.31.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The business had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $82,222.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

