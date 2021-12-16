Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Takes Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,560 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 19,739 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 96,946 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,780 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,686 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,170,000 after purchasing an additional 18,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hatton Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $459,000. Institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $9,036,076.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total transaction of $27,303.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 176,149 shares of company stock valued at $9,760,545. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $60.40. 184,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,230,666. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.62. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.35 and a 52-week high of $60.27. The firm has a market cap of $254.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.93.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.02%.

CSCO has been the subject of several research reports. Erste Group upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.35.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

