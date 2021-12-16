Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Given New $50.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Pinterest from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Pinterest from $76.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Pinterest from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on Pinterest from $61.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Pinterest from $65.00 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.65.

Pinterest stock opened at $36.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.51 billion, a PE ratio of 70.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.14. Pinterest has a 12 month low of $34.07 and a 12 month high of $89.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.13.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $632.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.10 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 14.35%. The business’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Pinterest will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 28,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $1,455,844.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 5,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.84, for a total value of $309,795.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 599,052 shares of company stock worth $31,723,709. Corporate insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PINS. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Pinterest by 513,820.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 725,142,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,291,000 after purchasing an additional 725,001,279 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Pinterest by 139.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,509,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,671,899,000 after purchasing an additional 27,066,282 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pinterest by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,181,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,172,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,673 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Pinterest by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,744,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509,012 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Pinterest by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,503,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795,991 shares during the period.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

