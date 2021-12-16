Piper Sandler Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Popular in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.10 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.08. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Popular’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.44 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.30 EPS.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.85. Popular had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 33.16%. The firm had revenue of $658.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Popular from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Popular in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.83.

NASDAQ BPOP opened at $78.47 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.68. Popular has a one year low of $53.69 and a one year high of $87.15. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.12.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Popular by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 173,753 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,495,000 after acquiring an additional 9,160 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Popular during the 3rd quarter valued at about $235,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Popular by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,889,000 after acquiring an additional 24,393 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Popular by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 3,919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Popular by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 456,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,472,000 after acquiring an additional 4,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard L. Carrion sold 25,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $2,150,827.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $353,892.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,486 shares of company stock valued at $3,336,719 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. Popular’s payout ratio is 16.41%.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

