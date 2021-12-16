Piper Sandler Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK)

Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK) – Piper Sandler boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Meridian in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now forecasts that the company will earn $5.68 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.63. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.38. Meridian had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 21.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meridian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRBK opened at $35.77 on Thursday. Meridian has a 12-month low of $18.50 and a 12-month high of $38.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.10. The company has a market capitalization of $220.67 million, a PE ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Meridian by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Meridian by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Meridian by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Meridian by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Meridian by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. 38.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Meridian’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Meridian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.38%.

Meridian Company Profile

Meridian Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Meridian Wealth, and Mortgage Banking. The Banking segment consists of commercial and retail banking. The Meridian Wealth segment offers wealth management services and products.

