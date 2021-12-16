Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS)

Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Alerus Financial in a report issued on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now expects that the company will earn $2.79 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.81. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Alerus Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alerus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of ALRS opened at $27.81 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $478.55 million, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.79. Alerus Financial has a 1-year low of $24.06 and a 1-year high of $38.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.24. Alerus Financial had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 14.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 24th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.61%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALRS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Alerus Financial by 6.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 993,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,826,000 after acquiring an additional 57,005 shares during the period. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 68.8% during the second quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 136,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after acquiring an additional 55,526 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 14.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 287,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,351,000 after acquiring an additional 35,685 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA lifted its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 1.8% during the second quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 1,956,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,762,000 after acquiring an additional 34,064 shares during the period. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new position in shares of Alerus Financial during the second quarter valued at $813,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.08% of the company’s stock.

Alerus Financial Company Profile

Alerus Financial Corp. engages in the provision of business and consumer financial products and services through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retirement & Benefit Services, Wealth Management, Mortgage, and Corporate Administration. The Banking segment provides lending and deposit products.

