Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a drop of 76.2% from the November 15th total of 56,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Separately, HSBC upgraded shares of Piraeus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

Get Piraeus Financial alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:BPIRY remained flat at $$1.36 during midday trading on Thursday. 30 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,613. Piraeus Financial has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $26.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.72.

Piraeus Financial Holdings SA engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Piraeus Financial Markets (PFM), Other and Piraeus Legacy Unit (PLU). The Retail Banking segment includes mass, affluent, private banking, small businesses and public core segments and channels.

Featured Article: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Piraeus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piraeus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.