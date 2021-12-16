Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) PT Raised to $15.00

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) had its target price increased by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 61.99% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Seaport Research Partners downgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.40.

Shares of PAA traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.26. 7,026 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,454,174. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.22 and a 200-day moving average of $10.30. Plains All American Pipeline has a 52 week low of $8.07 and a 52 week high of $12.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.17 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The business had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 11.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 2.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 219,698 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after buying an additional 4,908 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 12.6% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,938 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the second quarter valued at about $6,096,000. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 1.0% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 457,698 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 49.5% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,713 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 6,527 shares during the period. 44.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and refined products on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

