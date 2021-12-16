PlayFuel 24-Hour Volume Reaches $9.15 Million (PLF)

PlayFuel (CURRENCY:PLF) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 16th. One PlayFuel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PlayFuel has a market cap of $1.78 million and $9.15 million worth of PlayFuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PlayFuel has traded up 2.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PlayFuel (PLF) is a coin. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2019. PlayFuel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official message board for PlayFuel is news.playfuel.io . The official website for PlayFuel is playfuel.io . PlayFuel’s official Twitter account is @play_fuel and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayFuel provides a platform for gamers and developers to earn through playing, developing and selling in-game items. It brings the power of blockchain technology to the gaming world. PlayFuel is doing this by creating a platform that allows developers to earn funding by integrating PlayFuel into their games and allow players to mine PLF — crypto-tokens just by playing. Players can use these tokens to buy games, redeem exclusive goodies or even exchange the tokens into real money. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayFuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayFuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlayFuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

