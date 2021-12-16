Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Coverage Initiated at DA Davidson

DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Playtika from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Playtika in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Playtika in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Playtika from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.36.

Get Playtika alerts:

NASDAQ PLTK traded down $0.37 on Thursday, reaching $16.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,549,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,271,102. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.32. Playtika has a fifty-two week low of $16.25 and a fifty-two week high of $36.06.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $635.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.97 million. Playtika had a net margin of 11.25% and a negative return on equity of 40.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Playtika will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert Antokol acquired 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.62 per share, with a total value of $3,243,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Playtika by 31.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,212,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696,937 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Playtika by 26.0% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,624,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,766,000 after purchasing an additional 954,217 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Playtika by 60.0% during the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 4,383,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643,266 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its position in shares of Playtika by 23.1% during the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,647,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,163,000 after acquiring an additional 497,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Playtika by 60.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,414,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,561,000 after acquiring an additional 911,457 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Playtika Company Profile

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Playtika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.