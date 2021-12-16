PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Lifted to “Overweight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $50.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

PNM has been the subject of several other research reports. Argus lowered PNM Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on PNM Resources from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Shares of NYSE PNM opened at $45.56 on Monday. PNM Resources has a 12 month low of $43.91 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.54 and a 200-day moving average of $48.81.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $554.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.53 million. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 11.36%. PNM Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.3275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. This is an increase from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is presently 58.22%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of PNM Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 17.1% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 203.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of PNM Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in shares of PNM Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

