Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc (LON:PCFT) Announces Dividend of GBX 2

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc (LON:PCFT) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of LON PCFT traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 174 ($2.30). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,034,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,391. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 173.99 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 168.22. Polar Capital Global Financials Trust has a one year low of GBX 137 ($1.81) and a one year high of GBX 182 ($2.41). The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12. The firm has a market capitalization of £474.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.49.
Polar Capital Global Financials Trust Company Profile
