Polkamarkets Price Tops $0.49 on Major Exchanges (POLK)

Polkamarkets (CURRENCY:POLK) traded 15.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 16th. Over the last seven days, Polkamarkets has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Polkamarkets has a market capitalization of $23.34 million and $832,821.00 worth of Polkamarkets was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polkamarkets coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.49 or 0.00001018 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004457 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00040344 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $99.90 or 0.00207390 BTC.

Polkamarkets Coin Profile

Polkamarkets is a coin. Its genesis date was February 20th, 2021. Polkamarkets’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 47,581,713 coins. Polkamarkets’ official Twitter account is @polkamarkets

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamarkets is a DeFi-Powered Prediction Market built for cross-chain information exchange and trading where users take positions on outcomes of real-world events–in a decentralized and interoperable platform based on Polkadot. Forecasting and providing liquidity to Polkamarkets will earn users $POLK, the platform's native utility tokens. By joining the power of DeFi and liquidity incentives to prediction markets, Polkamarkets aims to be the premiere forecasting tool on the blockchain. “

Polkamarkets Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkamarkets directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkamarkets should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polkamarkets using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

