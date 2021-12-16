Polymath (POLY) Hits Market Cap of $457.80 Million

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. Polymath has a market cap of $457.80 million and $17.52 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Polymath has traded down 8.1% against the dollar. One Polymath coin can currently be bought for $0.51 or 0.00001065 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.95 or 0.00313582 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00007569 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000541 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Polymath Profile

POLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 898,550,830 coins. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network . The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco . The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Polymath Network is a blockchain-based system to coordinate and incentivize participants to collaborate and launch financial products on the blockchain. The Polymath team aims to create a standard token protocol which embeds defined requirements into the tokens themselves to ease the primary issuance and secondary trading of blockchain securities tokens. “

Polymath Coin Trading

