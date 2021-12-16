Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AUCOY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Polymetal International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Polymetal International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

Shares of AUCOY stock opened at $16.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.29. Polymetal International has a 52 week low of $16.63 and a 52 week high of $25.25.

Polymetal International Plc engages in the mining of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. The Magadan segment consists of operations in Dukat, Omolon, and Mayskoye. The Ural segment focuses on the operation in Voro. The Khabarovsk segment comprises of operations in Albazino, Okhotsk, and Svetloye.

