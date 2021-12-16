PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD) Short Interest Update

PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 70,100 shares, a growth of 192.1% from the November 15th total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of research firms recently commented on PYPD. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PolyPid in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PolyPid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

PYPD stock opened at $5.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.72 million, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.28 and a 200-day moving average of $8.00. PolyPid has a fifty-two week low of $5.81 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50.

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.13. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PolyPid will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of PolyPid by 32.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 204,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 50,395 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PolyPid by 12.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in PolyPid by 117.2% during the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 31,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in PolyPid by 22.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in PolyPid during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 9.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PolyPid

PolyPid Ltd., a late-stage biopharma company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product includes D-PLEX100, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs.

