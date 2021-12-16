PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD) Short Interest Update

PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 70,100 shares, a growth of 192.1% from the November 15th total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.
A number of research firms recently commented on PYPD. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PolyPid in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PolyPid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.
PYPD stock opened at $5.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.72 million, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.28 and a 200-day moving average of $8.00. PolyPid has a fifty-two week low of $5.81 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of PolyPid by 32.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 204,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 50,395 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PolyPid by 12.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in PolyPid by 117.2% during the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 31,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in PolyPid by 22.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in PolyPid during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 9.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About PolyPid
PolyPid Ltd., a late-stage biopharma company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product includes D-PLEX100, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs.
