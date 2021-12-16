Post Holdings Partnering Corp (NYSE:PSPC) Short Interest Update

Post Holdings Partnering Corp (NYSE:PSPC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, an increase of 266.7% from the November 15th total of 1,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of PSPC opened at $9.73 on Thursday. Post Holdings Partnering has a 12-month low of $9.45 and a 12-month high of $10.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.74.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSPC. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Post Holdings Partnering in the 3rd quarter valued at about $175,000. Aequim Alternative Investments LP raised its holdings in Post Holdings Partnering by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Post Holdings Partnering during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Post Holdings Partnering during the third quarter worth about $4,801,000.

