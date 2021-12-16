PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Purchased by Grandfield & Dodd LLC

Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 1.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 115,520 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $16,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PPG. FMR LLC lifted its position in PPG Industries by 27.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 169,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,158,000 after buying an additional 36,888 shares in the last quarter. Alley Co LLC lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 6.8% during the second quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 26.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 553 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the second quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 2.1% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,661 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 78.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of PPG Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.97.

Shares of PPG Industries stock traded up $3.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $169.46. 12,168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,306,220. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $160.29 and its 200 day moving average is $162.27. The stock has a market cap of $40.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.34. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.10 and a 12 month high of $182.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 39.66%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

