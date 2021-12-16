Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Shares Gap Up to $18.54

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.54, but opened at $19.47. Praxis Precision Medicines shares last traded at $19.28, with a volume of 2,134 shares.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PRAX shares. Wedbush reduced their price target on Praxis Precision Medicines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Praxis Precision Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.33.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.64 and a 200 day moving average of $19.01. The company has a market capitalization of $836.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 2.30.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.07). On average, research analysts anticipate that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Praxis Precision Medicines news, major shareholder Parallel Master Fund L.P. Bsof sold 22,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total value of $432,338.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 9.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,702,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,970,000 after purchasing an additional 413,704 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 10.1% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,279,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,626,000 after purchasing an additional 300,680 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 150.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,547,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,184 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 41.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,144,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,656,000 after purchasing an additional 630,696 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 16.0% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,858,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,981,000 after purchasing an additional 256,033 shares during the period. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Praxis Precision Medicines Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRAX)

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

