Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) Rating Reiterated by JMP Securities

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at JMP Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $13.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 244.83% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Precigen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.33.

PGEN opened at $3.77 on Tuesday. Precigen has a 52 week low of $3.42 and a 52 week high of $11.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.42. The firm has a market cap of $779.40 million, a P/E ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Precigen had a negative net margin of 109.91% and a negative return on equity of 68.90%. The company had revenue of $21.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.47 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Precigen will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Randal J. Kirk purchased 206,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.59 per share, for a total transaction of $739,554.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Trading S.A. Ares sold 47,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total transaction of $233,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 540,165 shares of company stock valued at $1,993,983 and sold 253,700 shares valued at $1,193,608. Corporate insiders own 42.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Precigen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,245,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Precigen during the 3rd quarter valued at $176,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Precigen by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,046 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Precigen by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 119,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 39,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Precigen by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 167,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 6,878 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

Precigen Company Profile

Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. The firm focuses on programming biological systems to alleviate disease, remediate environmental challenges, and provide sustainable food and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: PGEN Therapeutics, ActoBio, Trans Ova and Human Biotherapeutics.

