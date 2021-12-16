Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wells Fargo & Company

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Primo Water from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded Primo Water from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Primo Water from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Primo Water from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Primo Water presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of Primo Water stock opened at $17.40 on Tuesday. Primo Water has a 12-month low of $14.20 and a 12-month high of $20.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.20 and its 200-day moving average is $16.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.85 and a beta of 1.30.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). Primo Water had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $550.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Primo Water will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Eric Rosenfeld sold 42,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total transaction of $788,997.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jason R. Ausher sold 14,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total value of $259,720.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 514,862 shares of company stock worth $9,580,311. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Primo Water by 24.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 207,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after buying an additional 41,470 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Primo Water during the second quarter valued at about $3,343,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Primo Water by 4.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,150,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,705,000 after purchasing an additional 133,304 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Primo Water by 8.2% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 124,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 9,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Primo Water by 23.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,458,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,600,000 after purchasing an additional 842,913 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

