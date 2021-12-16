Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) by 103.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,901 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Target Hospitality were worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TH. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Target Hospitality by 0.7% in the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 4,887,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,134,000 after acquiring an additional 35,035 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Target Hospitality by 100.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 33,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 16,766 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Target Hospitality by 8.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 9,444 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Target Hospitality in the second quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in Target Hospitality in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,410,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Target Hospitality alerts:

Target Hospitality stock opened at $3.30 on Thursday. Target Hospitality Corp. has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $5.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.33 and a beta of 2.03.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. Target Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 18.18% and a negative net margin of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $89.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Target Hospitality Corp. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target Hospitality currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.70.

Target Hospitality Company Profile

Target Hospitality Corp. engages in the provision of rental accommodations with premium catering and value-added hospitality services. It operates through the following business segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, and Government. The Permian Basin segment operates facilities in the Permian Basin region and communities in Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Story: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.