Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) by 137.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,010 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,893 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Five Oceans Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the third quarter worth $73,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 17.9% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 9,888 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 30.9% in the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 24,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 5,753 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the third quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 295.6% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 100,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 74,731 shares during the last quarter. 2.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BBVA opened at $5.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.41. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 52-week low of $4.53 and a 52-week high of $7.26.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 22.17%. The firm had revenue of $6.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were paid a $0.0928 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is an increase from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.09%.

BBVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from C$6.20 to C$6.70 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.23.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

Featured Article: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.