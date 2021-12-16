Private Advisor Group LLC Has $190,000 Stock Holdings in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) by 190.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,177 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,437 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in NatWest Group were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in NatWest Group by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in NatWest Group by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 21,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NWG opened at $5.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. NatWest Group plc has a twelve month low of $3.93 and a twelve month high of $6.50.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 20.08%. On average, analysts anticipate that NatWest Group plc will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NWG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Investec raised NatWest Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NatWest Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.79.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.

