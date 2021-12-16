Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 130 Shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in TTEC were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TTEC by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,448,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $252,381,000 after purchasing an additional 33,940 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of TTEC by 4.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 579,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,698,000 after buying an additional 22,876 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of TTEC by 1.0% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 466,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,126,000 after buying an additional 4,449 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TTEC by 69.2% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 376,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,804,000 after buying an additional 153,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TTEC by 891.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 365,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,674,000 after buying an additional 328,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.73% of the company’s stock.

TTEC opened at $86.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.84. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.39 and a 52-week high of $113.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.96.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $566.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.00 million. TTEC had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 34.52%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from TTEC’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.43. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.48%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TTEC shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of TTEC from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TTEC in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.80.

In other news, SVP Margaret B. Mclean sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total value of $517,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

