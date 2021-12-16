Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases Shares of 3,670 CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CF. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in CF Industries by 4,588.2% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 4,761 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 91.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen A. Furbacher sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total value of $131,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 233,422 shares of company stock worth $14,650,950 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CF Industries from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CF Industries from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on CF Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s disclosure that its Q4 is tracking better thanks to the strong global nitrogen market conditions. Jackson adds that even assuming a moderation from record prices, CF still seems to be pace for free cash flow well in excess of $10 per share, which should accelerate buybacks and provide more dry powder for investments. Mizuho began coverage on CF Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on CF Industries from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.88.

Shares of CF opened at $63.56 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.21 and a 12 month high of $68.09. The company has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.03.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). CF Industries had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

