Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.20.

PRGS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Progress Software from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Progress Software in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company.

In other Progress Software news, EVP Gary Quinn sold 15,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total transaction of $791,992.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeremy Segal sold 1,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total value of $63,153.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Progress Software during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Progress Software during the second quarter worth about $42,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Progress Software during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Progress Software during the third quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Progress Software during the third quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRGS traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $47.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 733 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,067. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.63. Progress Software has a 12-month low of $39.91 and a 12-month high of $53.99.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The software maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. Progress Software had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 41.16%. The business had revenue of $152.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Progress Software will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.67%.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

